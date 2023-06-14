25th anniversary of Refugee Week honoured at The Dukes in Lancaster with collection of films

In honour of this significant milestone, The Dukes invites everyone to join them in commemorating refugee experiences, highlighting their contributions, creativity, and resilience.

Discover a diverse and heartfelt collection of films, carefully chosen to captivate audiences.

Immerse yourself in the powerful narratives of ‘Name Me Lawand’ , ‘Hostile’, and ‘Into The Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport’ which documents the journey of Jewish Children liberated from concentration camps during WWII.

A film will be shown at The Dukes in Lancaster to honour the 25th anniversary of Refugee Week.

This film will be particularly resonant with the local area with many children settling close by in the Lake District. Strong Jewish Community ties to the area very

much remain because of this.

All of these films not only illuminate personal stories of refugees but also foster understanding and empathy, giving people the opportunity to learn and engage in a warm and welcoming space.

There will be lots on offer for families also with a fun selection of non-verbal family films, including Shorts For Wee Ones, Short For Wee Ones and Shaun The Sheep adventures.

All films have been thoughtfully selected to overcome language barriers, promising an entertaining and universally accessible experience to be enjoyed by everyone of all ages and languages.

A complete list of local refugee week events can be found on the refugee week website at https://refugeeweek.org.uk/

To secure your tickets, please visit dukeslancaster.org or contact The Dukes Box Office at 01524 598500 or [email protected]