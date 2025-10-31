The occasion was marked recently with a talk at The Storey which he founded in 1887.

Thomas Storey was most well known for establishing a firm which employed thousands of Lancastrians and by the year 2000, it was probably the last largest scale industrial company in the area, when photographer Dave Clark visited for his A Little English City project marking the new millennium.

By that time, the company had moved from its city centre base to the White Lund Industrial Estate and though the Storeys brand name remained, it was incorporated within a group of companies called Imperial Home Décor Group following a merger between Borden Decorative Products and Imperial Wallcoverings.

Other companies within the group included Crown Wallcoverings, Transprints, Imperial Wallcoverings, Rembrandt Engravers and Texales.

“It seemed part of the company at least had been taken over by a holding bank and as I walked the floors, the remaining 500 workers all were suspicious of my intentions,” wrote Dave in his photographer’s diary.

Dave was shown around by 15-year-old employee, Tony Stevenson.

“The place was as I had imagined all industry to be. Large machines, steam, mess and people on tea breaks.

"The factory had been working for 150 years and some of the machines looked as if they may have been there from the start.

“Tony was quick to point out computerisation where the odd screen popped up but this was a long way from the farm Feeds Mill I had visited a week earlier.”

Modern technology was more apparent when Dave visited the CAD (Computer Aided Design) rooms where he met head of department, Peter Doubleday, who also invited him to visit Rembrandt Engravers, located nearby.

“The place was relatively quiet, again a sign of the times, with many of those we spoke to having a long past with the company.”

All photographs featured in A Little English City can be viewed online at https://djclark.com/2000/

Copies of the book, can be ordered at https://www.nextnorth.com/product/a-little-english-city/ and are on sale in Lancaster at Waterstones, the Proper Lovely Shop, Lancaster Maritime Museum and Assembled Books in the Assembly Rooms, priced £14.99.

1 . Year 2000 Storeys Lancaster Dave Brown washes off a cylinder after copper plating before preparation for electronic digital engraving 25 years ago. Photo by DJ Clark. Photo: DJ Clark Photo Sales

2 . Year 2000 Storeys Lancaster The Transprints shop floor captured on camera by Dave Clark. Photo: DJ Clark Photo Sales

3 . Year 2000 Storeys Lancaster Eddie Lloyd repairing a damaged cylinder by hand, a skilled and dying trade in 2000. Photo by DJ Clark. Photo: DJ Clark Photo Sales