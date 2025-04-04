25 years on: photographer captures historic moments of Lancaster City FC’s biggest game in 95 year history

He travelled on the supporters bus to Stalybridge for what was described as the biggest game of Lancaster City’s 95-year history: the Uni-bond League Challenge Cup final on April
11.
“I’d rather be a City than a Town,’ the 200 or so Lancaster fans taunted Worksop Town who came up with far cruder and far louder chants from across the pitch,” Dave wrote in
the diary for his millennium project – A Little English City.
“The first half was slow. A wet pitch and some awful passing left both teams with hardly a shot on goal. Switching to the other end at half time, the action started with more
determination.”
Eventually, Lancaster scored and hung on until the end of the match, winning 1-0.
“We dashed onto the pitch as if it was Wembley. I snapped the jubilant players and got the cup-lifting football shot every photographer dreams of.”
A fortnight later and Dave was at the home of Lancaster City FC, the Giant Axe, but this time to cover the William Smith Festival, traditionally held at Easter, and which attracted 17
schools in 2000.
“In between downpours of rain we watched as young boys and girls (at least one per team) thrashed it out in the mud. I was impressed by the football and managed to get a few
frames too.”
All photographs taken by Dave for A Little English City can be viewed online at https://djclark.com/2000/ and copies of his book, are available to order at https://www.nextnorth.com/product/a-little-english-city/
