25 years on: Lancaster snapper’s pictures bring back happy memories of school days in year 2000

In June 2000, photographer Dave Clark visited Central Lancaster High School followed by Christ Church Primary School in Carnforth in October.

At Central Lancaster High, Dave began photographing his friend Derek Rodenburg teaching a class.

“He was an inspiring teacher and all the kids were clearly enjoying their education,” wrote Dave in his photographer’s diary.

During the rest of the school day, Dave photographed an assembly, lunchtime activities, PE and art lessons.

The school was also preparing for a big show at the end of the year and he was encouraged to photograph the rehearsals as Central was proud of its drama department which had won

many prizes.

“It was fun, at every point the children seemed happy - I can never remember so much fun in my school days.”

The fun continued when Dave visited Christ Church Primary School in Carnforth.

"‘You know this is not a normal day’ all the teachers kept telling me but it was a normal day, the children were just asked to dress up as characters from their favourite book.

“Children’s photography had always been my strength and I felt very much at home, wandering the playground or classroom getting the pictures I needed.

"The costumes made it more interesting still and a great chance of a strong picture.”

All photographs taken by Dave for A Little English City can be viewed online at https://djclark.com/2000/ and copies of his book, are available to order at https://www.nextnorth.com/product/a-little-english-city/

