25 years on: Lancaster snapper captures rarely seen images inside Heysham Power Station and at Galgate construction site

During that millennium year, Dave visited several workplaces, two of which are featured today – Heysham Nuclear Power Station and a construction site in Galgate.

Initially, Dave thought it would be impossible to photograph inside Heysham Power Station but in October, he finally received permission to visit Heysham 1.

“As we passed through the first gate, I was introduced to what was to be a series of gates and forms,” wrote Dave in his photographer’s diary.

“Essentially we only visited two parts of the station. The turbines, a huge loud space where the electricity was generated from the steam that came out the reactors. I was told each of the two reactors could produce enough electricity to feed one and a half times a city the size of Manchester, that to me seemed astounding.”

Later, he was allowed to enter the controlled zone and see the reactors: “It was like a James Bond baddies secret factory, men with white coats and clipboards strolled the corridors and odd rooms appeared with huge numbers of buttons.”

By complete contrast, Dave also photographed the more traditional trade of construction when he spent time with Jacksons builders.

In 2000, one of their major developments was Crofters Fold in Galgate and Dave’s pictures show how it was taking shape 25 years ago.

All photographs featured in A Little English City can be viewed online at https://djclark.com/2000/ and copies of the book, can be ordered at https://www.nextnorth.com/product/a-little-english-city/