This latest batch we’re featuring are a variety from the city centre to the Marsh area of Lancaster and Blades Street.

The city centre images show how online shopping had yet to have any real effect on some retail names which had long been a mainstay of many towns and cities, such as Burtons and

Dixons.

However some independent and neighbourhood shops had already started to feel the pinch and are now just a distant memory 25 years on.

One local shop which was thriving in 2000 was the Maji Stores in Blades Street which a customer told him was the best shop in Lancaster.

All of the photographs taken by Dave for A Little English City can be viewed online at https://djclark.com/2000/ and copies of his book, are available to order

1 . 25 years on: Lancaster shops Blades Street's popular supermarket pictured in 2000 by Dave Clark. Photo: DJ Clark Photo Sales

2 . 25 years on: Lancaster shops Lancaster's old Burtons menswear shop caught on a rainy day in 2000 by Dave Clark. Photo: DJ Clark Photo Sales

3 . 25 years on: Lancaster shops Neighbours chat in the sunshine outside the post office in Lancaster 25 years ago. Photo by DJ Clark. Photo: DJ Clark Photo Sales

4 . 25 years on: Lancaster shops Pauls shop in Willow Lane, Lancaster was up for sale in 2000. Photo by DJ Clark. Photo: DJ Clark Photo Sales