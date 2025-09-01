25 years on: Lancaster snapper brings back happy memories of cross bay walk and popular long-gone festival

He met the Queen’s Guide to the Sands, then Cedric Robinson, and about 400 other walkers at Arnside, and explained his A Little English City project which was focusing on local life and events in the new millennium.

“We set off across the bay and I stayed at the front talking to Cedric whose story had been well documented by the local and national media as the walk became more and more famous,” wrote Dave in his photographer’s diary.

“He spoke to me about New York film crews who had found him on the web and the second edition of his award-winning book but his appearance and manner were very humble.”

Dave found himself in the bay again a few weeks later when he visited Morecambe to cover what had become an annual summer event – the Festival of Light and Water – which attracted some 20,000-30,000 people.

Owing to other work commitments, Dave was annoyed that he’d missed Boney M on the Saturday of the festival but was there for the Sunday finale to photograph some of the other acts and the spectacular fireworks.

“I found myself wandering further and further into the bay. The first bang echoed across the sand and I dropped my gear and began to shoot.”

All photographs featured in A Little English City can be viewed online at https://djclark.com/2000/ and copies of the book can be ordered at https://www.nextnorth.com/product/a-little-english-city/

Year 2000 cross bay walk and festival Queen's guide to the sands in 2000 was Cedric Robinson. Photo by Dave Clark.

Year 2000 cross bay walk and festival A young cross bay walker posing for Dave Clark's camera in the summer of 2000.

Year 2000 cross bay walk and festival About 400 walkers crossing bay in the summer of 2000. Photo by Dave Clark.