25 years on: Lancaster photographer captures village life around the district

In August 2000, Dave, who was based in Lancaster but worked internationally, was hosting some Palestinian friends and he suggested a visit to Glasson Dock.

“The light was in and out but the photography was strong. My guests were keen to be photographed in such surroundings and I obliged,” wrote Dave in his photographer’s diary.

As well as taking photographs in Glasson itself, some also show the nearby surroundings including Conder Green and Cockersands Abbey which has stood for centuries.

In December of 2000, Dave travelled to Overton where he was particularly keen to capture sheep being moved through the village.

He finally got the images he wanted thanks to farmer, Henry Birkett.

All photographs taken by Dave for A Little English City can be viewed online at https://djclark.com/2000/ and copies of his book, are available to order at https://www.nextnorth.com/product/a-little-english-city/

Glasson's busy dock, pictured in August 2000 by Dave Clark.

A rural scene in Overton in the year 2000. Photo by DJ Clark.

A sign of the times, one of Glasson's popular viewing points captured on camera by Dave Clark.

Cockersands Abbey can be seen in the distance of this scenic shot taken in the summer of 2000 by Dave Clark.