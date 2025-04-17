25 years on: Lancaster photographer captures people celebrating Easter in city

And 25 years ago, photographer, Dave Clark joined the Way of the Cross event as part of his A Little English City millennium project.

Unfortunately for the crowd gathered at the start of the parade at Lancaster Town Hall, the weather was anything but good on Good Friday, April 21, 2000, as Dave recorded in his

photographer’s diary.

“It threw it down. Like sheep, about 100 people squashed together at the town hall, trying to evade the worst of the downpour, as a dripping priest led an ecumenical service in the

rain.

They then began a march up the hill to a beating drum, following three cross-bearing volunteers.

The mood was quiet, though there was the odd giggle as people slipped and splashed through the water that gushed down the hill.

At the park the congregation gathered once again as another downpour started. ‘When I Survey the Wondrous Cross’ just about got out as the people looked up at a rather shabby

scaffold cross.”

Dave returned to Williamson Park at 6.30am on Easter Day to join those participating in a short service before moving on to their churches for more Easter events.

“If you believe there is a God and only he controls the weather it couldn’t have been organised better. In stark contrast to the misery of Good Friday, Easter morning was bright

and beautiful.”

All photographs taken by Dave for A Little English City can be viewed online at https://djclark.com/2000/ and copies of his book, are available to order at https://www.nextnorth.com/product/a-little-english-city/

1 . 25 years on Easter Crosses are placed in Williamson Park, marking the start of Easter 2000. Photo by Dave Clark. Photo: DJ Clark Photo Sales

2 . 25 years on Easter A time for reflection at a cross in Williamson Park during Easter 2000. Photo by Dave Clark. Photo: DJ Clark Photo Sales

3 . 25 years on Easter A crowd braving the wet weather on Good Friday, 2000, at the start of the Way of The Cross event. Photo by Dave Clark. Photo: DJ Clark Photo Sales

4 . 25 years on Easter Lancaster Town Hall was the backdrop for the start of the Way of the Cross event at Easter 2000. Photo by Dave Clark. Photo: DJ Clark Photo Sales