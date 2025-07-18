25 years on: Lancaster photographer captures Morecambe's Frontierland and carnival in the year 2000

Throughout 2000, Dave Clark visited Frontierland, the town’s fairground which was coming to the end of its days.

Although Frontierland wasn’t fully open during that year, it was still one of Morecambe’s more colourful landmarks complete with the Polo Tower.

However, as the year progressed, demolition began as the site was cleared for redevelopment.

Sadly, 25 years on, Frontierland is still waiting for a new lease of life.

For his A Little English City project, Dave also took photographs of Morecambe Carnival in August 2000 which he described as ‘a smallish affair but it commanded a good turnout.’

Although there have been more recent attempts to revive Morecambe Carnival, currently it is also consigned to the history books.

All photographs featured in A Little English City can be viewed online at https://djclark.com/2000/ and copies of the book, can be ordered at https://www.nextnorth.com/product/a-little-english-city/

