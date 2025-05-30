25 years on: Lancaster photographer captures images in big Asda and a popular newsagents

Today we feature images of two contrasting Lancaster shops – Asda, the area’s largest supermarket at the time, and Newton Newsagents and Post Office, now Newton Stores.
Dave braved Asda in the run-up to the busy Christmas period when shelves were bulging at the seams with food and gifts for the festive season.
Check out some of the prices!
He also took photographs of a shop serving Lancaster’s Newton estate which then doubled as both a newsagents and a post office. Sadly, the post office was one of several in the
district to be closed down just four years later.
All photographs featured in A Little English City can be viewed online at https://djclark.com/2000/ and copies of the book, can be ordered at https://www.nextnorth.com/product/a-little-english-city/
