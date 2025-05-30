25 years on: Lancaster photographer captures images in big Asda and a popular newsagents

By Louise Bryning
Published 30th May 2025, 12:09 BST
Shops were among the variety of places which photographer, Dave Clark, captured for posterity as part of his A Little English City project in the year 2000.

Today we feature images of two contrasting Lancaster shops – Asda, the area’s largest supermarket at the time, and Newton Newsagents and Post Office, now Newton Stores.

Dave braved Asda in the run-up to the busy Christmas period when shelves were bulging at the seams with food and gifts for the festive season.

Check out some of the prices!

He also took photographs of a shop serving Lancaster’s Newton estate which then doubled as both a newsagents and a post office. Sadly, the post office was one of several in the

district to be closed down just four years later.

All photographs featured in A Little English City can be viewed online at https://djclark.com/2000/ and copies of the book, can be ordered at https://www.nextnorth.com/product/a-little-english-city/

Something fishy at Asda Lancaster was photographed by Dave Clark in 2000.

Something fishy at Asda Lancaster was photographed by Dave Clark in 2000.

A busy till in the run-up to Christmas at Asda. Photo by DJ Clark.

Asda prices in the year 2000. Photo by DJ Clark.

Morecambe & Heysham Rotary Club's Christmas food appeal in the foyer of Asda. Photo by DJ Clark.

