25 years on: Lancaster photographer captures farming life in year 2000

Summer is the season for agricultural shows of which there were several across North Lancashire in the year 2000 so, for his A Little English City project, in August Dave Clark visited Lancaster and

Morecambe Agricultural Show which no longer exists.

Although not yet in full swing when he arrived, there was still much activity to photograph on the show field in Powderhouse Lane.

In the same month, Dave also visited Lancaster Auction Mart: “It was a special breeds day and I shot them as they hustled and bustled for trade,” he wrote in his photographer’s diary.

Although farming was in a poor state in 2000, some felt that new technology could help farmers fight back.

All photographs featured in A Little English City can be viewed online at https://djclark.com/2000/ and copies of the book, can be ordered at https://www.nextnorth.com/product/a-little-english-city/

