25 years on: Lancaster photographer captures farming life in year 2000

By Louise Bryning
Published 14th Aug 2025, 12:27 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 12:28 BST
Farming is a big part of Lancaster life so was featured in a photographic project to mark the new millennium 25 years ago.

Summer is the season for agricultural shows of which there were several across North Lancashire in the year 2000 so, for his A Little English City project, in August Dave Clark visited Lancaster and

Morecambe Agricultural Show which no longer exists.

Although not yet in full swing when he arrived, there was still much activity to photograph on the show field in Powderhouse Lane.

In the same month, Dave also visited Lancaster Auction Mart: “It was a special breeds day and I shot them as they hustled and bustled for trade,” he wrote in his photographer’s diary.

Although farming was in a poor state in 2000, some felt that new technology could help farmers fight back.

All photographs featured in A Little English City can be viewed online at https://djclark.com/2000/ and copies of the book, can be ordered at https://www.nextnorth.com/product/a-little-english-city/

A proud farmer shows off his bull at Lancaster and Morecambe Agricultural Show in 2000. Photo by Dave Clark.

Year 2000 farming and agricultural shows

Photo: DJ Clark

A smiling spaniel being pampered for the dog show at Lancaster and Morecambe Agricultural Show in 2000. Photo by Dave Clark.

Year 2000 farming and agricultural shows

Photo: DJ Clark

Lancaster and Morecambe Agricultural Show was always a staple of the Lancaster Guardian's summer calendar. Photo by Dave Clark.

Year 2000 farming and agricultural shows

Photo: DJ Clark

Miniature and Shetland ponies on parade at Lancaster and Morecambe Agricultural Show 25 years ago.

Year 2000 farming and agricultural shows

Photo: DJ Clark

Related topics: Farming Lancaster
