25 years on: Lancaster photographer captured political scene in year 2000

In some respects, little has changed locally as just like in the year 2000, the country has a Labour government following a landslide and both Lancaster and Morecambe have Labour MPs.

Twenty-five years ago, photographer Dave Clark was keen to capture the local political scene for his millennium project, A Little English City.

He followed Lancaster & Wyre MP, Hilton Dawson for an afternoon, beginning at his office in Moor Lane before visiting Central Lancaster High School where pupils quizzed him about a

number of issues.

“One girl got very angry at one point when she felt Hilton was avoiding the question,” Dave wrote in his photographer’s diary.

Later, Dave photographed Hilton at a public meeting near Pilling where residents were concerned about their bus service being cut from four to one bus a day.

“The room was packed with pensioners. The bus company gave in and agreed to put the buses back. This had been a successful day.”

Dave then left the MP to attend a meeting of the Countryside Alliance angry at Hilton for voting against blood sports.

“The crazy thing is, there is no fox hunting in our district,” Hilton commented.

As well as photographing the local MP, Dave was interested in recording something of the democratic process and was able to do so when a by-election was called in Lancaster’s John O’Gaunt ward in September 2000.

The election followed the death of veteran Labour city councillor, Paddy Kavanagh, and his widow, Sheila, had decided to stand as an Independent candidate.

Dave photographed Sheila canvassing as well as capturing early morning at a polling station and the count later that evening.

She eventually lost to Liberal Democrat candidate, Liz Scott.

Twenty-five years on and Green Party councillors now represent John O’Gaunt ward and are the majority party on Lancaster City Council.

All photographs featured in A Little English City can be viewed online at https://djclark.com/2000/

Copies of the book, can be ordered at https://www.nextnorth.com/product/a-little-english-city/ and are on sale in Lancaster at Waterstones, the Proper Lovely Shop and Assembled Books in the Assembly Rooms, priced £14.99.

