For his millennium project – A Little English City – Dave attended several such events including Wray Scarecrow Festival & Fair and Galgate Gala.

Wray Scarecrow Festival had been running for eight years by 2000. “What struck me was the sheer quantity of scarecrows,” wrote Dave in his photographer’s diary.

“Huge dancing scarecrows greeted me as I drove up the thin busy high street. I parked up and joined the crowds as I made my way through the streets, photographing the scarecrows

that adorned every building.”

By June 17, 2000 when Dave arrived at Galgate Gala he admitted that village fairs were starting to look very similar though ‘these are tremendous community get-togethers and

each has its own energy.’

