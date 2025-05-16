25 years on: Lancaster photographer brings back fond memories of festivals and galas

By Louise Bryning
Published 16th May 2025, 10:55 BST
Updated 16th May 2025, 15:06 BST
Festivals and galas are a traditional feature of local life and continued to be popular into the 21st Century as photographer, Dave Clark discovered.

For his millennium project – A Little English City – Dave attended several such events including Wray Scarecrow Festival & Fair and Galgate Gala.

Wray Scarecrow Festival had been running for eight years by 2000. “What struck me was the sheer quantity of scarecrows,” wrote Dave in his photographer’s diary.

“Huge dancing scarecrows greeted me as I drove up the thin busy high street. I parked up and joined the crowds as I made my way through the streets, photographing the scarecrows

that adorned every building.”

By June 17, 2000 when Dave arrived at Galgate Gala he admitted that village fairs were starting to look very similar though ‘these are tremendous community get-togethers and

each has its own energy.’

All photographs featured in A Little English City can be viewed online at https://djclark.com/2000/ and copies of the book, can be ordered at https://www.nextnorth.com/product/a-little-english-city/

Can you spot any familiar faces in the crowd at Wray Fair in May 2000. Photo by Dave Clark.

1. Year 2000 festivals and galas

Can you spot any familiar faces in the crowd at Wray Fair in May 2000. Photo by Dave Clark. Photo: DJ Clark

Photo Sales
A marching band bring music to Wray Fair in 2000. Photo by Dave Clark.

2. Year 2000 festivals and galas

A marching band bring music to Wray Fair in 2000. Photo by Dave Clark. Photo: DJ Clark

Photo Sales
A sheepdog trial with a difference captured by Dave Clark at Wray Fair in May 2000.

3. Year 2000 festivals and galas

A sheepdog trial with a difference captured by Dave Clark at Wray Fair in May 2000. Photo: DJ Clark

Photo Sales
Fell racing year 2000 style in Wray. Photo by Dave Clark.

4. Year 2000 festivals and galas

Fell racing year 2000 style in Wray. Photo by Dave Clark. Photo: DJ Clark

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Lancaster
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice