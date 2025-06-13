25 years on: Lancaster photographer brings back fond memories of community events

By Louise Bryning
Published 13th Jun 2025, 10:56 BST
Community events in Lancaster were among those photographed by Dave Clark for his millennium project, A Little English City.

This selection focuses on Lancaster Carnival and the Schools Music Festival.

By 2000, Lancaster Carnival no longer took to the streets with floats parading around the one-way system but had become a stationary event staged in Williamson Park.

And 25 years ago, Dave wondered if the Schools Music Festival had had its day too as he wrote in his photographer’s diary: “Some children looked like they were press ganged into it

and only a few individuals really sang their hearts out.

“A sad truth maybe that adults presume that this is what children want to do but in truth they would rather be listening to Robbie Williams and playing computer games.”

All photographs featured in A Little English City can be viewed online at https://djclark.com/2000/ and copies of the book, can be ordered at https://www.nextnorth.com/product/a-little-english-city/

Some budding soldiers take aim at Lancaster Carnival in 2000. Photo by DJ Clark.

Year 2000 community events

Some budding soldiers take aim at Lancaster Carnival in 2000. Photo by DJ Clark.

Doing the conga year 2000 style at Lancaster Carnival day. Photo by DJ Clark.

Year 2000 community events

Doing the conga year 2000 style at Lancaster Carnival day. Photo by DJ Clark.

Every dog has its carnival day like this pooch in 2000. Photo by DJ Clark.

Year 2000 community events

Every dog has its carnival day like this pooch in 2000. Photo by DJ Clark.

St John Ambulance cadets on duty at Lancaster Carnival day in 2000. Photo by DJ Clark.

Year 2000 community events

St John Ambulance cadets on duty at Lancaster Carnival day in 2000. Photo by DJ Clark.

