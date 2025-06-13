25 years on: Lancaster photographer brings back fond memories of community events

This selection focuses on Lancaster Carnival and the Schools Music Festival.

By 2000, Lancaster Carnival no longer took to the streets with floats parading around the one-way system but had become a stationary event staged in Williamson Park.

And 25 years ago, Dave wondered if the Schools Music Festival had had its day too as he wrote in his photographer’s diary: “Some children looked like they were press ganged into it

and only a few individuals really sang their hearts out.

“A sad truth maybe that adults presume that this is what children want to do but in truth they would rather be listening to Robbie Williams and playing computer games.”

Some budding soldiers take aim at Lancaster Carnival in 2000.

Doing the conga year 2000 style at Lancaster Carnival day.

Every dog has its carnival day like this pooch in 2000.