25-year-old in court accused of attempting to strangle man in Morecambe

Gerard Matthew Rogerson, 25, of Delamere Avenue, Heysham, is charged with robbery at The Joiners Arms in Morecambe on January 5.

He is also charged with assault of a man at Morecambe on January 5, intentional strangulation of a man at Morecambe on January 5, and assault of a man occasioning actual bodily harm on January 5 at Morecambe.