25-year-old in court accused of attempting to strangle man in Morecambe
A Morecambe man is due to appear in court accused of robbery, assault, ABH and intentional strangulation.
By Michelle Blade
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:33 BST- 1 min read
Gerard Matthew Rogerson, 25, of Delamere Avenue, Heysham, is charged with robbery at The Joiners Arms in Morecambe on January 5.
He is also charged with assault of a man at Morecambe on January 5, intentional strangulation of a man at Morecambe on January 5, and assault of a man occasioning actual bodily harm on January 5 at Morecambe.
He is due to appear before magistrates at Preston today, (June 22).