25 pictures show how Lancaster festival inspired thousands to discover healthier lifestyles

Organised by University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, the event aims to help people to ‘rediscover the lost art of living’ - inspiring small lifestyle changes that can add up to big improvements in physical and mental wellbeing.

UHMBT Lead Chaplain Ian Dewar, the lead organiser of the festival, said: “This year was our biggest and most varied festival yet, and Saturday was the busiest day we have seen since the launch of the event.

“The main aim for us is to inspire people to have fun. Cooking a healthy new recipe, doing a little bit more exercise, making new friends and learning new skills are all things that can help us to be healthier and happier.

“Our festival is all about sparking interest and giving people a chance to see the opportunities that exist to improve their mental and physical health.”

On Saturday the festival focused on health and wellbeing, showcasing dozens of community groups and charities working to improve health and wellbeing.

Cycling and active travel was the theme for Sunday, with e-bike test-rides, free bike repairs and more.

The Gregson Community and Arts Centre hosted a special showcase day on Sunday, offering the chance to discover its huge selection of community groups and activities.

The Rev Dewar said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to all of our exhibitors and our event partners at Lancaster BID and The Gregson Centre for a fantastic weekend.

“We are also very grateful to Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board, Lancashire County Council and Lancaster University Health Innovation Campus for the generous sponsorship that made the festival possible.”

More information at https://www.thebayhealthfestivals.org.uk/

1 . Bay Health Festivals 2024 Making a healthy drink on the smoothie bike. Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . Bay Health Festivals 2024 The event offered all ages the chance to discover new fitness activities. Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . Bay Health Festivals The team from 3-1-5 Health Club aimed to inspire festival visitors to get fit. Photo: submit Photo Sales

4 . Bay Health Festivals 2024 Lancaster Men’s hub is all about support through activities and friendship. Photo: submit Photo Sales