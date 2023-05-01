News you can trust since 1837
25 pictures capture the 'magic' of this year's much loved Wray Scarecrow Festival

People have been flocking to Wray village over the last couple of weeks for one of the North West’s most loved festivals.

By Debbie Butler
Published 1st May 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 10:18 BST

Wray Scarecrow Festival made a welcome return to the village near Lancaster this year and will conclude today with a fair and the Great Scarecrow Ball Race.

Villagers have risen to the ‘magic’ theme of this year’s event with impressive scarecrows adorning the streets.

Our photographer Dan Martino went along and captured these pictures of their wonderful creations.

It's A Kind of Magic with this Freddie Mercury themed scarecrow.

1. Wray Scarecrow Festival

It's A Kind of Magic with this Freddie Mercury themed scarecrow. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
It's Harry Potter.

2. Wray Scarecrow Festival

It's Harry Potter. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Spot the unicorn.

3. Wray Scarecrow Festival

Spot the unicorn. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
The festival scores with visitors.

4. Wray Scarecrow Festival

The festival scores with visitors. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
