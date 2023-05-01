25 pictures capture the 'magic' of this year's much loved Wray Scarecrow Festival
People have been flocking to Wray village over the last couple of weeks for one of the North West’s most loved festivals.
By Debbie Butler
Published 1st May 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 10:18 BST
Wray Scarecrow Festival made a welcome return to the village near Lancaster this year and will conclude today with a fair and the Great Scarecrow Ball Race.
Villagers have risen to the ‘magic’ theme of this year’s event with impressive scarecrows adorning the streets.
Our photographer Dan Martino went along and captured these pictures of their wonderful creations.
