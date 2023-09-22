News you can trust since 1837
25 pictures bring back spooky memories of Halloween events in Lancaster and Morecambe through the years

Halloween is just around the corner, and shops are full of spooky costumes and props in preparation for the popular family event.
By Debbie Butler
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 15:30 BST

Here we take a look back at pictures taken by our photographers at Halloween-themed events in the Lancaster district through the years.

There are some great costumes to admire… and some pretty scary ones too!

All ready for Halloween outside The Bull Hotel in Morecambe in 1984.

1. Halloween memories

All ready for Halloween outside The Bull Hotel in Morecambe in 1984. Photo: Submit

Trisha Birkby from The Greengrocers on Common Garden Street, Lancaster, with some of the large pumpkins ready for Halloween.

2. Halloween memories

Trisha Birkby from The Greengrocers on Common Garden Street, Lancaster, with some of the large pumpkins ready for Halloween. Photo: Garth Hamer

Kendra Bushell at a pumpkin carving and Halloween family activity day at Festival Market, Morecambe.

3. Halloween memories

Kendra Bushell at a pumpkin carving and Halloween family activity day at Festival Market, Morecambe. Photo: Neil Cross

Stuntman Martin Shenton getting ready for a Halloween Scare Fest at Regent Park Studios, Morecambe.

4. Halloween memories

Stuntman Martin Shenton getting ready for a Halloween Scare Fest at Regent Park Studios, Morecambe. Photo: Garth Hamer

