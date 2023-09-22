25 pictures bring back spooky memories of Halloween events in Lancaster and Morecambe through the years
Halloween is just around the corner, and shops are full of spooky costumes and props in preparation for the popular family event.
By Debbie Butler
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 15:30 BST
Here we take a look back at pictures taken by our photographers at Halloween-themed events in the Lancaster district through the years.
There are some great costumes to admire… and some pretty scary ones too!
In case you missed them: Colourful pictures capture the past at primary schools across Morecambe
1 / 7