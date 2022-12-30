The Lancaster district has seen scores of new drinking and food venues opening in 2022.

This investment and confidence in Lancaster and Morecambe from the business sector comes despite the challenges of the Covid pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

New bars, restaurants and cafes have been springing up all year.

Tony Johnson, Lancaster BID manager, said: “I think there are many reasons why Lancaster is appealing to businesses of all shapes and sizes to open here.

“Firstly, the business community of Lancaster were so resilient through Covid and although it was a very difficult period we came out of it with very few casualties, in fact quite the opposite. I think businesses had an extra confidence in opening because of how well we coped.

“I also put it down to the fact we are home to 67% independently owned businesses which makes Lancaster an interesting and quite unique place to shop, and then the hospitality offering is now huge and really varied.

"To prove that we have just put our hospitality guide together for 2023 and there are well over 100 businesses listed within it where you can have a pint a coffee, beautiful food and a really good night out.”

Here’s a look at some of the new businesses in the hospitality sector which have opened their doors in 2022.

This does not claim to be a comprehensive list so if we’ve missed you, contact [email protected] and we’ll add you to our feature.

Tite & Locke The Tite & Locke cask and keg beer venue, owned by Lancaster Brewery, is based on the northbound Platform 3, near platforms 1 and 2, at Lancaster Railway Station. It opened in April 2022.

Bier & Twist This new bar in the former Molly's restaurant in Church Street, Lancaster, opened in November.

Zizzi Zizzi restaurant opened in the old British Home Stores building in Market Street, Lancaster, in May.

Don Luca The pizzeria in the former Sam's Fish Bar on Queen Street, Morecambe, opened in May.