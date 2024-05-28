25 colourful pictures as Lancaster turns red, white and green to celebrate Festa Italia

People travelled from far and wide to enjoy the festival, which had a packed programme of events, activities and entertainment taking place in the city centre.

Among the fun was the sight and sounds of Italy’s greatest marques with a display of Vespas and Lambrettas.

Ducatis, Moto Guzzis and Ferraris were also in town.

This year, for the first time, a concert in Market Square was added to the festival line-up.

The concert included the sensational soprano, Leigh Rhiannon Coggins; the tremendous four tenors, Voce and Mr Charisma himself, Stevie Kay as Frank Sinatra.

The day is packed with live music and entertainment, Italian food and drink.

This year the Bambino Zone designed for young ones featured entertainment, dancing, glitter painting, pebble art and for the first time, fun Italian language workshops.

It is no wonder Lancaster Festa Italia has been recognised by the Italian Consulate for its promotion of the Italian culture.

