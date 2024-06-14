25 colourful pictures as international market returns to Morecambe promenade

In 2023, Market Place Europe popped up in Morecambe with barely any residents or businesses knowing it was coming to the resort.

This year locals have been eagerly anticipating its return and the fantastic selection of international foods and crafts it offers. Moreover, a bar and food court will be a new addition this year.

The market has street food from around the world including Indian, Chinese, Greek, Lebanese, exotic burgers, salt & pepper Chicken, cheese toasties, fresh olives, baklava, dried fruit, salami, crepes and churros from France, brownies, cheesecakes, baked on the market macaroons and other sweet delights, alongside a fabulous array of arts and crafts, from ladies’ fashion to Thuya Wood from Morocco, Tunisian pottery and much more.

“We are all really looking forward to returning to Morecambe as the local people and visitors alike gave us such a warm welcome,” said a Market Place Europe spokesperson.

Just off Marine Road Central, the market will be open until 7pm today, from 10am-7pm tomorrow (May 15) and10am-5pm on Sunday (May 16).

1 . Market Place Europe The international market arrives in Morecambe on Thursday (May 13). Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales