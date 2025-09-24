24/7 self service water station launches in Lancaster

A new 24/7 self-service station in Lancaster provides local businesses with round the clock access to ultra-pure water.

Located at the Vale of Lune RUFC on Powder House Lane, Lancaster, the new station is part of SpotlessWater’s growing nationwide network designed to support mobile professionals such as

window cleaners, car detailers, and many others.

Lancaster has a strong community of trade professionals, and SpotlessWater are offering them a more convenient and cost-effective way to access ultra-pure water.

This new station means no more waiting, no more deliveries – just fast, reliable, ultra-pure water whenever it’s needed.

SpotlessWater’s stations use reverse osmosis, deionisation, and other advanced filtering techniques to produce ultra-pure water with 0TDS (Total Dissolved Solids), ensuring a streak-free finish for all applications.

The system is completely self-service and accessible 24/7, making it ideal for busy tradespeople who need flexibility.

Key features of the Lancaster station:

*Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week

*Self-service with contactless payment

*Produces water with 0 Total Dissolved Solids (TDS)

*Fast flow rates, fill up in five minutes and go

*Ideal for window cleaning, detailing, solar panel cleaning, and more

The station launch in Lancaster marks the latest phase of SpotlessWater’s UK expansion, providing thousands of professionals with a consistent supply of ultra-pure water - saving them the time, effort, and resources required to produce it themselves.

For more information, visit https://www.spotlesswater.co.uk/articles/lancaster-la1-2tt/ or find the Lancaster station on the SpotlessWater Locations Map at https://www.spotlesswater.co.uk/locations/

SpotlessWater launched in 2016 and is the UK’s first and leading network of self-service ultra-pure filling stations.