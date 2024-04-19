24 pictures of stunning Victorian home in sought after south Lancaster with original features and so much space!

This impressive home is packed full of character features and full of charm.
By Debbie Butler
Published 19th Apr 2024, 09:00 BST

On the market for £475,000 with Lancastrian Estates, the stunning four-floor home features three reception rooms and a cellar, four double bedrooms including a large top floor bedroom which occupies the full width of the house, original fireplaces and other Victorian features, and lovely front and rear gardens.

Take a look around…

This impressive bay fronted Victorian home is situated in the sought after Greaves area of south Lancaster.

Belle Vue Terrace, Lancaster

This impressive bay fronted Victorian home is situated in the sought after Greaves area of south Lancaster.

The property is full of character.

Belle Vue Terrace, Lancaster

The property is full of character.

An impressive stained glass door.

Belle Vue Terrace, Lancaster

An impressive stained glass door.

The home has a great outlook.

Belle Vue Terrace, Lancaster

The home has a great outlook.

