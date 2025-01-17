From doctors and nurses to fundraisers and award winners, they have all had a part to play in shaping medical care across the district – and some continue to do so.
A big thank you to each and every one of them!
1. NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes
Retiring as clinical support worker after 32 years' service, Sue Rafferty from Morecambe, with colleagues from the district nurses at Morecambe Health Centre. Photo: Nigel Slater
Nursing auxiliaries Bridget Shuttleworth and Mavis Lancaster who were presented with long service awards for their combined 57 years' service at Lancaster Moor Hospital. Photo: MICHAEL WHITE
Hilton Dawson, the then MP for Lancaster and Wyre, with staff nurses Chris Sowerby and Hilary Paisley, chats to patient Christine Taylor during a visit to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Photo: GARTH HAMER
Nurse Claire Metcalfe and colleagues in the Quiet Room converted with £2,200 she raised by taking part in fundraisers including a raffle, the Great North Swim and taking to the streets of Lancaster wearing a Victorian swimming costume. Photo: Nigel Slater