24 more pictures of caring NHS staff past and present in Lancaster and Morecambe

By Debbie Butler
Published 17th Jan 2025, 07:00 BST
We’ve had a second delve into our archives to find pictures of those who have cared for the people of Lancaster and Morecambe through the years.

From doctors and nurses to fundraisers and award winners, they have all had a part to play in shaping medical care across the district – and some continue to do so.

A big thank you to each and every one of them!

Retiring as clinical support worker after 32 years' service, Sue Rafferty from Morecambe, with colleagues from the district nurses at Morecambe Health Centre.

NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes

Retiring as clinical support worker after 32 years' service, Sue Rafferty from Morecambe, with colleagues from the district nurses at Morecambe Health Centre. Photo: Nigel Slater

Nursing auxiliaries Bridget Shuttleworth and Mavis Lancaster who were presented with long service awards for their combined 57 years' service at Lancaster Moor Hospital.

NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes

Nursing auxiliaries Bridget Shuttleworth and Mavis Lancaster who were presented with long service awards for their combined 57 years' service at Lancaster Moor Hospital. Photo: MICHAEL WHITE

Hilton Dawson, the then MP for Lancaster and Wyre, with staff nurses Chris Sowerby and Hilary Paisley, chats to patient Christine Taylor during a visit to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes

Hilton Dawson, the then MP for Lancaster and Wyre, with staff nurses Chris Sowerby and Hilary Paisley, chats to patient Christine Taylor during a visit to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Photo: GARTH HAMER

Nurse Claire Metcalfe and colleagues in the Quiet Room converted with £2,200 she raised by taking part in fundraisers including a raffle, the Great North Swim and taking to the streets of Lancaster wearing a Victorian swimming costume.

NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes

Nurse Claire Metcalfe and colleagues in the Quiet Room converted with £2,200 she raised by taking part in fundraisers including a raffle, the Great North Swim and taking to the streets of Lancaster wearing a Victorian swimming costume. Photo: Nigel Slater

