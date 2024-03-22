23 really fascinating old pictures of Morecambe and Heysham take you back in time

These nostalgic black and white photographs truly capture a bygone era in Morecambe and Heysham.
By Debbie Butler
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 14:00 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 14:40 GMT

They were taken by Barrie Marshall who has kindly given us the permission to reproduce them.

We hope you enjoy them just as much as we did.

Sea View Parade, West End Road, Morecambe.

1. Old Morecambe & Heysham

Sea View Parade, West End Road, Morecambe. Photo: Barrie Marshall

The top of West End Road in Morecambe.

2. Old Morecambe & Heysham

The top of West End Road in Morecambe. Photo: Barrie Marshall

Feeding the birds in front of the former Woolworth store, and fairground and arcade entrance.

3. Old Morecambe & Heysham

Feeding the birds in front of the former Woolworth store, and fairground and arcade entrance. Photo: Barrie Marshall

A view of West End Road from an old guesthouse dining room.

4. Old Morecambe & Heysham

A view of West End Road from an old guesthouse dining room. Photo: Barrie Marshall

