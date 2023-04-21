23 really fascinating old pictures of Morecambe and Heysham take you back in time

2 . Old Morecambe & Heysham

Moby Dick figure head. The Moby Dick was used in the 1950 film Treasure Island, and was later sold to Elstree Studios for her part in the 1956 film Moby Dick. It also starred in the TV series The Buccaneers, before becoming a floating exhibit at Morecambe opposite Brucciani's. Sadly she was destroyed in minutes by a fire in 1972. Photo: Barrie Marshall