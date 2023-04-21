23 really fascinating old pictures of Morecambe and Heysham take you back in time

These nostalgic black and white photographs truly capture a bygone era in Morecambe and Heysham.
They were taken by Barrie Marshall who has kindly given us the permission to reproduce them.
We hope you enjoy them just as much as we did.
We published other pictures also taken by Barrie earlier in the week and you can see those here.
1. Old Morecambe & Heysham
Feeding the birds in front of the former Woolworth store, and fairground and arcade entrance. Photo: Barrie Marshall
2. Old Morecambe & Heysham
Moby Dick figure head. The Moby Dick was used in the 1950 film Treasure Island, and was later sold to Elstree Studios for her part in the 1956 film Moby Dick. It also starred in the TV series The Buccaneers, before becoming a floating exhibit at Morecambe opposite Brucciani's. Sadly she was destroyed in minutes by a fire in 1972. Photo: Barrie Marshall
3. Old Morecambe & Heysham
The Moby Dick floating ship exhibit at Morecambe opposite Brucciani's. Photo: Barrie Marshall
4. Old Morecambe & Heysham
Looking out onto the Merrivale Hotel in Morecambe. Photo: Barrie Marshall