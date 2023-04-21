News you can trust since 1837
23 really fascinating old pictures of Morecambe and Heysham take you back in time

These nostalgic black and white photographs truly capture a bygone era in Morecambe and Heysham.

By Debbie Butler
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:35 BST

They were taken by Barrie Marshall who has kindly given us the permission to reproduce them.

We hope you enjoy them just as much as we did.

We published other pictures also taken by Barrie earlier in the week and you can see those here.

Feeding the birds in front of the former Woolworth store, and fairground and arcade entrance.

1. Old Morecambe & Heysham

Feeding the birds in front of the former Woolworth store, and fairground and arcade entrance. Photo: Barrie Marshall

Moby Dick figure head. The Moby Dick was used in the 1950 film Treasure Island, and was later sold to Elstree Studios for her part in the 1956 film Moby Dick. It also starred in the TV series The Buccaneers, before becoming a floating exhibit at Morecambe opposite Brucciani's. Sadly she was destroyed in minutes by a fire in 1972.

2. Old Morecambe & Heysham

Moby Dick figure head. The Moby Dick was used in the 1950 film Treasure Island, and was later sold to Elstree Studios for her part in the 1956 film Moby Dick. It also starred in the TV series The Buccaneers, before becoming a floating exhibit at Morecambe opposite Brucciani's. Sadly she was destroyed in minutes by a fire in 1972. Photo: Barrie Marshall

The Moby Dick floating ship exhibit at Morecambe opposite Brucciani's.

3. Old Morecambe & Heysham

The Moby Dick floating ship exhibit at Morecambe opposite Brucciani's. Photo: Barrie Marshall

Looking out onto the Merrivale Hotel in Morecambe.

4. Old Morecambe & Heysham

Looking out onto the Merrivale Hotel in Morecambe. Photo: Barrie Marshall

