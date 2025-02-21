23 pictures look back at last year's spectacular Morecambe Baylight festival ahead of this weekend's event

By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Feb 2025, 15:25 BST
This year’s Baylight festival kicks off this evening, Friday February 21, aiming to be even bigger and better than last year.

There were 17 light installations all along the promenade and for the first time a parade was held with a dancing octopus, shoals of fish and disco jellyfish.

Giant octopus tentacles could be seen emerging from the Morecambe Winter Gardens.

Also part of the parade were Samba Espirito drumming band, who led the parade down the promenade.

Children who had made lanterns in workshops throughout the week leading up to the festival, also took part in the parade with their lanterns.

Baylight Morecambe said: “What an amazing festival we have had! Wow! Morecambe you dazzled last night! Thank you to everyone who joined the parade, our amazing volunteers for operating the giant octopus, the fantastic families who joined in with their lit gobos, the awesome Samba Espirito and BayBeat More Music as well as the very cool The Kazimier team.

" We hope you had as much fun as we did!”

A mesmerising celebration of light designed to banish the winter blues and brighten up Morecambe promenade at Baylight 2024, with a 1.5km light art trail, organised by Morecambe Sparkle CIC.

1. Baylight 2024

A mesmerising celebration of light designed to banish the winter blues and brighten up Morecambe promenade at Baylight 2024, with a 1.5km light art trail, organised by Morecambe Sparkle CIC. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Columns of light shoot into the air at one of the light installations for Baylight 2024.

2. Baylight 2024

Columns of light shoot into the air at one of the light installations for Baylight 2024. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Morecambe was awash with fantastic light installations for Baylight 2024.

3. Baylight 2024

Morecambe was awash with fantastic light installations for Baylight 2024. Photo: Robin Zahler

There were stunning light installations that looked like dandelion heads at Baylight 2024.

4. Baylight 2024

There were stunning light installations that looked like dandelion heads at Baylight 2024. Photo: Robin Zahler

