23 pictures as thousands enjoy first ever open air concerts at Morecambe FC’s Mazuma Stadium
Two music festivals – An Evening of ABBA and An Evening of Queen – were held on Friday and Saturday, with former stars from the smash hit musicals Mamma Mia and We Will Rock You coming together to perform incredible tributes to two of the world's greatest ever pop and rock bands.
Backed by a phenomenal West End band and featuring dozens of hits from astonishing repertoires, the performances went down a storm with the crowds, as our photos by Joshua Brandwood show.
There were also warm-up acts by Amy Jo Clough on Saturday and Elena Reeve and Mark Caudle on Friday.