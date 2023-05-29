News you can trust since 1837
23 pictures as thousands enjoy first ever open air concerts at Morecambe FC’s Mazuma Stadium

The first ever open air concerts were held at Morecambe FC's Mazuma Stadium at the weekend.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 29th May 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 10:57 BST

Two music festivals – An Evening of ABBA and An Evening of Queen – were held on Friday and Saturday, with former stars from the smash hit musicals Mamma Mia and We Will Rock You coming together to perform incredible tributes to two of the world's greatest ever pop and rock bands.

Backed by a phenomenal West End band and featuring dozens of hits from astonishing repertoires, the performances went down a storm with the crowds, as our photos by Joshua Brandwood show.

There were also warm-up acts by Amy Jo Clough on Saturday and Elena Reeve and Mark Caudle on Friday.

Friday night's crowd enjoys some evening sunshine during the show.

Friday night's crowd enjoys some evening sunshine during the show. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

A trip back in time for these ABBA fans.

A trip back in time for these ABBA fans. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

The West End stars perform on Friday.

The West End stars perform on Friday. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Soaking up some rays on Friday evening.

Soaking up some rays on Friday evening. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

