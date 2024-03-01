To mark the rock and pop legacy of the University’s Great Hall, there will be an in-conversation with Barry Lucas – responsible for turning Lancaster University into one of the great gig venues of the 1970s and 1980s – followed by performances by five contemporary rock and pop artists.

A Night at the Great Hall: A Celebration of the Lancaster music scene in words and music will be held on Saturday March 16, at 5.30pm.

Barry Lucas – who was a Lancaster student and then member of the Students Union – will be in conversation with Andrew Barker talking about what happened, who happened and how it happened. From Queen and Blondie to The Smiths and U2, they all played Lancaster University.

Signed copies of the third edition of Barry’s book, When Rock Went to College: Legends Live at Lancaster University, 1969-1985, will also be on sale.

Afterwards, there will be a line-up of rock, pop, electronic and jazz acts, curated by Lancaster Music Co-operative, playing the venue to celebrate a vibrant and contemporary Lancaster music scene.

This will feature Field Lines Cartographer, Hawkmen Dive, Maja Bugge and Dave Shooter, and Good Boy Nikko.

Tickets can be booked in advance at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/a-night-at-the-great-hall-a-celebration-of-the-lancaster-music-scene-tickets-799925507727?aff=oddtdtcreator

1 . Rock and pop legends Tina Turner in concert at Lancaster University on February 25, 1984. Photo: Geoff Campbell Photo Sales

2 . Rock and pop legends The Stranglers at Lancaster University on September 11, 1978. Photo: Geoff Campbell Photo Sales

3 . Rock and pop legends Elvis Costello at Lancaster University. Photo: Geoff Campbell Photo Sales