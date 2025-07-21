Thousands of people thronged to Heysham to see a Viking parade, battle enactments, weapons display and a living history encampment demonstrating Viking traditional handmade-crafts and weapons.
The festival allowed people to experience the sights, sounds, and smells of a bustling 9th-11th century coastal village, just like Heysham itself.
There were also food and drink stalls and a fun fair for the kids.
Honeybee Artisan said on Heysham Viking Festival Facebook page: “Despite the rain, the Heysham Viking Team and the Vikings kept up their Viking spirit with an outstanding performance. Thanks to Freez, the Heysham Viking Team, the other traders and all of the people who supported my stall. It was a fantastic weekend for the local community and beyond.”
