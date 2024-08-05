23 colourful pictures of revival event in Morecambe take us back to the 1940s

People dressed in vintage clothing and vintage vehicles were on show.

Paula Marie vintage vocalist performed both days of the weekend at The Smugglers Den, as well as Colin Bourdiec Ensa, singer and entertainer.

The Accrington Pipe & Drum Band performed both days at the Memorial Hall, New Inn and Smugglers Den.

Vintage vocalist Rachel Mercer sang both days at the Memorial Hall, as well as Harri Deane.

The Bobby Pin Ups were at The New Inn, as well as Chloe Jane Hirst.

There was a 1940s DJ and free dance lessons, as well as a vintage market and NAAFI in the Memorial Hall.

The Tweed Cycle Ride took place from the Memorial Hall down the Promenade to Heysham Village and back.

There was a Saturday night swing dance ball at the Memorial Hall.

The Morecambe 1940s Revival is sponsored in 2024 by Morecambe BID and Morecambe Town Council.