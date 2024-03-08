23 adorable dogs at Lancaster animal shelter hoping to find their forever homes

If you think you can provide a safe and loving home to one or more of them, please visit https://www.animalcare-lancaster.co.uk/ for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.
Alternatively, you can call 01524 65495 any day of the week between 10am and 3pm, or email [email protected].
1. Bear
Bear, Cockapoo , male , one year four months old. Bear is a very sweet boy who has sadly been handed over as unfortunately the other dog in the home would not accept him. He is a lovely boy who loves people and has lots of fun energy. He loves long walks and is looking for an active family. He would be much better in a home as the only dog and with older children as he can get very bouncy and excited. He loves toys and chewing on his blankets. Bear will require regular grooming and his coat will need to be clipped when needed. Photo: Animal Care Lancaster
2. Babs
Babs, Lurcher , female , nine years one month old. Diesel and Babs have been handed over as sadly the owner passed away. Diesel and Babs are brother and sister and absolutely adore each other. They get very upset if separated and will pine for each other. They are lovely natured dogs and would love to find a new family to take them both and give them lots of TLC. They have good temperaments and enjoy lots of attention. They walk well on lead and love cuddles. They have been good with the dogs they have mixed with so they would be happy to live with another dog of similar size. Photo: Animal Care Lancaster
3. Diesel
Diesel, Lurcher , male , nine years one month old. Diesel and Babs have been handed over as sadly their owner passed away. Diesel and Babs are brother and sister and absolutely adore each other. They get very upset if separated and will pine for each other. They are lovely natured dogs and would love to find a new family to take them both and give them lots of TLC. They have good temperaments and enjoy lots of attention. They walk well on lead and love cuddles. Photo: Animal Care Lancaster
4. Molly
Molly, Labradoodle , female , six months old. Molly has only just arrived at Animal Care so is still being assessed. She a big bouncy puppy that had endless energy and is a big strong girl who is always ready to go. Molly is lacking on some basic training so is looking for a family that can help her learn and be the best dog she can be. She can jump up at people to say hello so older children would be better. Molly loves attention and is very very friendly she cant wait to find her new family. Photo: Animal Care Lancaster