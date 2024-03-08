23 adorable dogs at Lancaster animal shelter hoping to find their forever homes

2 . Babs

Babs, Lurcher , female , nine years one month old. Diesel and Babs have been handed over as sadly the owner passed away. Diesel and Babs are brother and sister and absolutely adore each other. They get very upset if separated and will pine for each other. They are lovely natured dogs and would love to find a new family to take them both and give them lots of TLC. They have good temperaments and enjoy lots of attention. They walk well on lead and love cuddles. They have been good with the dogs they have mixed with so they would be happy to live with another dog of similar size. Photo: Animal Care Lancaster