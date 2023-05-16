22 projects in Lancaster and Morecambe celebrate getting share of £2.7m Government cash

Light Up Lancaster, Lancaster and Morecambe Prides, and Lancaster Jazz Festival are among the latest to benefit from the Lancaster district’s share of money allocated through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Lancaster City Council has received £5.3 million from the UK Government through the UKSPF to invest over the next three years in projects which improve the lives of local people and the economy.

In the latest round of funding, £2,667,998 has been allocated to 22 local projects after a selection process based on agreed criteria.

A fireworks spectacular lights up Lancaster's skyline as a finale to the Light Up Lancaster 2022 festival. Photo: WWW.ROBINZAHLER.COM

Recipients include event providers, social enterprises, voluntary and community sector groups, the education sector, improved community facilities, and increased access to arts and cultural activities.

Coun Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “The allocation of the UKSPF funding has required a complicated process to satisfy government set rules on how much may be allocated for different purposes and to whom. My thanks go to the council officer team which has undertaken this work.

“I’d like to congratulate all of those who have received funding and send my best wishes for the future success of their projects.”

The successful projects cover the three central themes of Communities & Place, Supporting Business, and People & Skills.

They are:

• Heysham Village new toilets

• Improving facilities and access at Lancaster Maritime Museum

• Lancaster and Morecambe Prides

• Lancaster Jazz Festival - Ignite Artist Conference

• Lancaster Grand Prix cycle race

• Coastal cultural programming for Morecambe

• Light Up Lancaster

• Powering Up community wellbeing project

• Digital tourism transformation project

• Reaching Communities: increasing coastal heritage action & learning

• Growing Our Food Futures

• Escape2Make

• Let’s BeFriends

• Green Tech Transition - skills for life

• Business and skills support

• Employer Hub at Lancaster and Morecambe College

• Business support for net zero transition and decarbonisation

• New low carbon technology - product development, manufacturing and commercialisation

• The E2P Project (Engage to Progress) by Strawberry Fields Training CIC

• Calico employment support

• Preparing for work

• Bay Volunteers