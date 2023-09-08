22 pictures take you back to 2010 in Lancaster and Morecambe including a Corrie star, Miss England and snow at Christmas
In our latest search through our picture archives, we’ve turned the clock back 13 years.
By Debbie Butler
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST
The year 2010 was a busy one for the Lancaster and Morecambe district with a whole host of events and special visitors, including Coronation Street star Michael Le Vell and Miss England.
It was also the last time it snowed in the UK for Christmas and one of our pictures shows Morecambe FC fans, ground staff and club officials helping get snow off the covers protecting the pitch at the Globe Arena on Boxing Day in preparation for the fixtures against Aldershot and Accrington Stanley.
