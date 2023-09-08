News you can trust since 1837
22 pictures take you back to 2010 in Lancaster and Morecambe including a Corrie star, Miss England and snow at Christmas

In our latest search through our picture archives, we’ve turned the clock back 13 years.
By Debbie Butler
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST

The year 2010 was a busy one for the Lancaster and Morecambe district with a whole host of events and special visitors, including Coronation Street star Michael Le Vell and Miss England.

It was also the last time it snowed in the UK for Christmas and one of our pictures shows Morecambe FC fans, ground staff and club officials helping get snow off the covers protecting the pitch at the Globe Arena on Boxing Day in preparation for the fixtures against Aldershot and Accrington Stanley.

Sam and Josh Hattersley from Morecambe at a city council Halloween arts and crafts session in Happy Mount Park.

1. Looking back to 2010

Sam and Josh Hattersley from Morecambe at a city council Halloween arts and crafts session in Happy Mount Park. Photo: Nigel Slater

Some of the musicians who played at a Lancaster and Morecambe College Festival.

2. Looking back to 2010

Some of the musicians who played at a Lancaster and Morecambe College Festival. Photo: Garth Hamer

Morecambe Road School headteacher Paul Edmondson with award winners at the annual presentation.

3. Looking back to 2010

Morecambe Road School headteacher Paul Edmondson with award winners at the annual presentation. Photo: Nigel Slater

Staff at Thomas Cook's Morecambe branch, manager Joanne Hunter and cruise co-ordinator Karen Gardner, receive an achievement award from sales development executive, Mary Moscrop, for achieving top cruise sales in the North West. Also pictured is cruise co-ordinator Linda Jackson.

4. Looking back to 2010

Staff at Thomas Cook's Morecambe branch, manager Joanne Hunter and cruise co-ordinator Karen Gardner, receive an achievement award from sales development executive, Mary Moscrop, for achieving top cruise sales in the North West. Also pictured is cruise co-ordinator Linda Jackson. Photo: Garth Hamer

