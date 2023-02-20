22 pictures as samba drumming band perform live at new festival on Lancaster’s historic quay
More than 20 bands and singers performed at a new festival this weekend on Lancaster's historic Quay.
By Debbie Butler
18 minutes ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 1:10pm
Quay-Fest saw the three pubs on St George’s Quay hosting 23 musical acts over three days from Friday February 17 to Sunday February 19.
Samba drumming band, Samba Espirito, also performed at the event on Sunday and proved popular with festival-goers.
Page 1 of 6