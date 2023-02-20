News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

22 pictures as samba drumming band perform live at new festival on Lancaster’s historic quay

More than 20 bands and singers performed at a new festival this weekend on Lancaster's historic Quay.

By Debbie Butler
18 minutes ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 1:10pm

Quay-Fest saw the three pubs on St George’s Quay hosting 23 musical acts over three days from Friday February 17 to Sunday February 19.

Samba drumming band, Samba Espirito, also performed at the event on Sunday and proved popular with festival-goers.

1. Quay-Fest

Drumsticks in the air.

Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Photo Sales

2. Quay-Fest

Spectators enjoying Samba Espirito on St George's Quay during the Quay-Fest event.

Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Photo Sales

3. Quay-Fest

Spectators gather to watch the drumming band.

Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Photo Sales

4. Quay-Fest

Samba Espirito outside The Three Mariners pub

Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
LancasterSamba