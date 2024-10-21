22 Kids and Counting’s Noel Radford from Morecambe fined after court appearance in Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A dad of 22 from Morecambe pleaded guilty to failing to identify the driver of a Porsche at Preston on December 14, 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Noel Radford, 53, of South Road, Morecambe was facing trial at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court for speeding on the Bay Gateway and failing to identify a driver at Preston on two separate occasions.

He pleaded not guilty to speeding.

Prosecuting Malcolm Isherwood told the court: “At 1.21pm on November 6, 2023 a car was travelling on the A683 at 52mph. That section is a 40mph speed limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noel Radford from Morecambe is a dad of 22 kids. He has been fined at Lancaster Magistrates' Court for a driving offence.

"The vehicle was seen by a camera and as a result a notice requesting details of the driver was sent to Mr Radford. Mr Radford did not respond to the notice.

"Another notice requesting details of the driver was sent to Mr Radford on December 11, 2023 and again no detail was provided.

"I am applying for prosecution costs of £200.”

The crown offered no evidence in relation to the speeding offence.

Chairman of the bench Kevin Kendall said: “Mr Radford has a clean driving licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A fine will be the penalty and penalty points on the licence.

"Mr Radford will receive six penalty points and credit will be given for the guilty plea to failing to identify a driver, which reduces the financial penalty by 10%.

"The fine is now £900 and there will be a victim surcharge to pay of £360 and court costs of £200.

“That will be £1460 owing to the court.”

Magistrates agreed payment in full must be made by January 13, 2025.

Noel and his wife Sue Radford and some of their children are stars of the Channel 5 programme 22 Kids and Counting.