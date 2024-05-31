22 Kids and Counting dad Noel Radford pleads not guilty to speeding in Morecambe

Noel Radford. Photo Neil Cross.

A dad-of-22 children accused of speeding and failing to identify the driver of a vehicle has pleaded not guilty.

Noel Radford, 53, of South Road, Morecambe is charged with speeding on the Bay Gateway at Torrisholme in a Porsche on November 6, 2023.

He was allegedly stung while breaking the 40mph speed limit along the route.

He is also charged with failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Porsche at Preston on December 14, 2023.

His case was heard at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (May 31).

A not guilty plea was provided to the court and the case was adjourned to Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on September 2 for trial.