22 Kids and Counting dad Noel Radford from Morecambe 'on holiday' instead of appearing for speeding trial
Noel Radford, 53, of South Road, Morecambe is charged with speeding on the Bay Gateway at Torrisholme in a Porsche on November 6, 2023.
He was allegedly stung while breaking the 40mph speed limit along the route.
He is also charged with failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Porsche at Preston on December 14, 2023.
His trial was due to take place at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court today, (Monday), but a judge announced that because Noel Radford had booked a holiday and had genuine tickets, that the case has been vacated.
Noel Radford is expected to be in attendance at trial on October 21 at 10am.