22 Kids and Counting dad Noel Radford from Morecambe 'on holiday' instead of appearing for speeding trial

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A dad-of-22 children accused of speeding and failing to identify the driver of a vehicle has had his trial adjourned.

Noel Radford, 53, of South Road, Morecambe is charged with speeding on the Bay Gateway at Torrisholme in a Porsche on November 6, 2023.

He was allegedly stung while breaking the 40mph speed limit along the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is also charged with failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Porsche at Preston on December 14, 2023.

Noel Radford.

His trial was due to take place at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court today, (Monday), but a judge announced that because Noel Radford had booked a holiday and had genuine tickets, that the case has been vacated.

Noel Radford is expected to be in attendance at trial on October 21 at 10am.