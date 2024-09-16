21-year-old Lancaster University graduate Alex passes away after spending her final days with her loved ones in Peru

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Lancaster University graduate whose final wish was to spend her last days at home in Peru has passed away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes have poured in for Alexandra Angeles Caycho since her death on Saturday following a brave battle with pancreatic cancer.

Her last wish to get back to Peru to spend her remaining days surrounded by her family and friends was made possible after friends launched a GoFundMe appeal to fly her home, which has so far raised more than £165,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, her boyfriend Dylan Harris who made the journey back home with Alex, posted on the page: “Struggling to put it into words, Alex passed away at 12.30 am local time on the 14th September with loved ones by her side.

Alexandra Angeles Caycho.

"Alex's family and close friends ask for privacy at this moment in time.”

The 21-year-old, who graduated in July with a first class degree in Fine Art and Design, was diagnosed with Stage 3 Pancreatic Cancer on March 17 2023 aged 20, which doctors told her was almost impossible for someone of her age to have.

She went through extensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy, along with numerous hospital stays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She received news in late August that her cancer had spread and grown, and that there was nothing more doctors could do, giving her a time frame of days to weeks.

Alex with her boyfriend Dylan Harris.

On the GoFundMe page, Alex wrote: “My last wish is to return to Peru, to be with my family in the place where I grew up, where I have so many happy memories.

"I can’t imagine being anywhere else in these final days. But getting there isn’t going to be easy.”

Because of Alex's condition, a special medical air ambulance was the safest option to get her home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends launched a GoFundMe appeal to raise the thousands of pounds needed to fly her back to Peru which raised enough money within days to grant Alex’s final wish.

Alex with boyfriend Dylan Harris.

On September 1, Alex set off on her journey which took more than 24 hours and included several stops.

Two days later, her friend Katie Cherry posted on the GoFundMe page: “We are incredibly relieved and grateful to share that Alex has safely arrived home in Peru. Thanks to all of you, her final wish has been fulfilled. She is now surrounded by her loved ones in the place she wanted to be most.

"Words cannot express our gratitude for the generosity and support you’ve shown. Your contributions made it possible for Alex to make this journey, ensuring she could spend her remaining days in the comfort and familiarity of home.

"Alex is now with her family, her boyfriend and her beloved cats, in the country she loves so deeply. This means everything to her, and to all of us who care for her.

Alex gives a thumbs up as she heads home to Peru.

"Thank you for making this a reality and for keeping Alex in your thoughts throughout this difficult journey. Your kindness has brought her peace in these final days.”

Tributes have poured in for Alex since her passing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on Totally Local Lancaster Facebook page, Julie Tatlock said: "So glad she got home to spend time with her family and friends. Thinking of you all. Rip Alex. Such a beautiful young lady gone to soon.”

Davina Tulloch said: “God bless Alex, so glad she got the time to be with her parents and family love to all.”

Claire Lloyd added: “She passed away surrounded by her loved ones thanks to the kindness of a city. Thoughts are with Alex’s family, she had so much of life left ahead of her.”

Money is still being raised for Alex towards the £200,000 GoFundMe page total. You can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/5qk57-help-alex-travel-the-world