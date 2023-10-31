Food venues in Lancaster and Morecambe have been awarded new hygiene scores.

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new ratings.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Morecambe Football Club Mazuma Stadium, Christie Way, Morecambe; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: Sushi Cat, Slip Inn Lane, Lancaster; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: Equans Holding UK Limited, Heysham 2 Power Station, Princess Alexandra Way, Heysham; rated on October 5

• Rated 5: Equans Holding UK Limited, Heysham 1 Power Station, Princess Alexandra Way, Heysham; rated on October 5

• Rated 5: Lock Keepers Rest, Tithebarn Hill, Glasson Dock; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: Now or Never by Journey Social, Sun Street, Lancaster; rated on September 1

• Rated 5: Papa John’s, North Road, Lancaster; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Queen Victoria Tea Bar, Queen Victoria Hospital, Thornton Road, Morecambe; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: Dolphinholme Chapel, Dolphinholme Methodist Church, Abbeystead Lane, Dolphinholme; rated on May 12

• Rated 4: Popeyes, Edward Roberts Court, Tower Avenue, Lancaster University, Lancaster; rated on September 14

• Rated 4: Holm Coffee, King Street, Lancaster; rated on September 7

• Rated 4: Tracy's Pies and Cakes, Main Street, Heysham; rated on September 4

• Rated 3: Ralphy’s, Marine Road Central, Morecambe; rated on September 4

Pubs

• Rated 5: The Owls Nest, Bare Lane, Morecambe; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Hurley Flyer, Christie Way, Morecambe; rated on October 4

• Rated 1: Black Bull Inn, Brookhouse Road, Brookhouse; rated on September 7

Takeaways

• Rated 4: Marvin’s, Brock Street, Lancaster; rated on October 20

• Rated 4: Loaded Shak, Heysham Road, Heysham; rated on September 6

• Rated 4: Sweet 'N' Sour, Lancaster Road, Morecambe; rated on September 4

• Rated 1: Popeye's, New Street, Carnforth; rated on September 13

• Rated 1: Rumblin' Tums/Marios, Sefton Road, Heysham; rated on September 7

Food hygiene ratings explained

The food hygiene score reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The score is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary