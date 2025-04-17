21 quirky pictures show characters at Morecambe Comic Con ahead of this year's event

By Michelle Blade
Published 17th Apr 2025, 12:22 BST
Morecambe’s Comic Con is returning this Easter bank holiday weekend so here are some pictures from last year’s event.

The free to enter event in 2024 brought characters and costumers, Cosplay and Cosplay competition, photo opportunities, mascot meet and greets and more.

Special guest Nigel Parkinson, the man who brings Dennis the Menace to life in comics, was at the Comic Con and was happy to chat to fans, sign comics and draw caricatures.

There were also stalls selling Comic Con merchandise including toys, collectables, horror, anime, Lego, artwork, comics, Pokemon cards, plushies, retro gaming, mystery bags and more.

On Bank Holiday Monday the amazing Transformers, Optimus Prime and Bumblebee along with the Transformers Camero Cars made an appearance.

1. Morecambe Comic Con

- Photo: Neil Cross

2. Morecambe Comic Con

- Photo: Neil Cross

3. Morecambe Comic Con

- Photo: Neil Cross

4. Morecambe Comic Con

- Photo: Neil Cross

