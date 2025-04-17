The free to enter event in 2024 brought characters and costumers, Cosplay and Cosplay competition, photo opportunities, mascot meet and greets and more.

Special guest Nigel Parkinson, the man who brings Dennis the Menace to life in comics, was at the Comic Con and was happy to chat to fans, sign comics and draw caricatures.

There were also stalls selling Comic Con merchandise including toys, collectables, horror, anime, Lego, artwork, comics, Pokemon cards, plushies, retro gaming, mystery bags and more.

On Bank Holiday Monday the amazing Transformers, Optimus Prime and Bumblebee along with the Transformers Camero Cars made an appearance.