21 quirky pictures show characters at Morecambe Comic Con

By Michelle Blade
Published 27th Aug 2024, 12:06 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2024, 12:07 BST
Morecambe’s Comic Con returned this bank holiday weekend with plenty on offer.

The free to enter event brought characters and costumers, Cosplay and Cosplay competition, photo opportunities, mascot meet and greets and more.

Special guest Nigel Parkinson, the man who brings Dennis the Menace to life in comics, was at the Comic Con and was happy to chat to fans, sign comics and draw caricatures.

There were also stalls selling Comic Con merchandise including toys, collectables, horror, anime, Lego, artwork, comics, Pokemon cards, plushies, retro gaming, mystery bags and more.

On Bank Holiday Monday the amazing Transformers, Optimus Prime and Bumblebee along with the Transformers Camero Cars made an appearance.

-

1. Morecambe Comic Con

- Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
-

2. Morecambe Comic Con

- Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
-

3. Morecambe Comic Con

- Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
-

4. Morecambe Comic Con

- Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Lego

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.