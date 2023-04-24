21 old pictures capture smiling faces at workplaces in Lancaster and Morecambe in the 2000s

A trawl through our picture archives unearthed some great photos we’d captured in the noughties of people ‘happy at work’.

Back then, we ran a weekly feature in the Lancaster Guardian called ‘Your Workplace’ and many of these old photos were taken for that column.

Others show staff at the opening of new businesses as well as a couple of award winning occasions.

See if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.

1 . Your workplace Ascentis staff at Lancaster Business Park, Mannin Way, Caton Road, Lancaster, in 2010. Photo: Julian Brown Photo Sales

2 . Your workplace Richard Alford with Bob Amey, Lisa Kneale, Daryl Gregory, Laura Dixon and David Cunliffe from Black Bear computers of Norfolk Street, Lancaster, in 2018. Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

3 . Your workplace Matthew Scrase, Patsy Canavan, Claire Hughes and Maggie Wearing at the British Heart Foundation shop in Cheapside, Lancaster, in 2018. Photo: Julian Brown Photo Sales

4 . Your workplace Staff at Hest Bank Dental Surgery, Marine Road, Hest Bank, pictured in 2018. Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 6