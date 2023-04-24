21 old pictures capture smiling faces at workplaces in Lancaster and Morecambe in the 2000s
A trawl through our picture archives unearthed some great photos we’d captured in the noughties of people ‘happy at work’.
By Debbie Butler
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:18 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 16:28 BST
Back then, we ran a weekly feature in the Lancaster Guardian called ‘Your Workplace’ and many of these old photos were taken for that column.
Others show staff at the opening of new businesses as well as a couple of award winning occasions.
See if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.
