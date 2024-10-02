21 of the best takeaways in Lancaster and Morecambe for a well-deserved midweek treat

By Debbie Butler
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Let’s face it – who doesn’t love a takeaway as a treat?

If you’re in a fast food kind of mood this week, then look no further.

From burgers to pizzas, fish and chips to curries, we’ve rounded up 31 of the best takeaways in Morecambe and Lancaster to help you decide.

All have a rating of 4.5 or above on Google.

Google rating: 4.9 out of 75 reviews.

1. Mount Spice, Church Street, Lancaster

Google rating: 4.9 out of 75 reviews. Photo: Love Lancaster BID

Google rating: 4.9 out of 91 reviews.

2. Galgate Village Kebab & Pizza House, Chapel Lane, Galgate

Google rating: 4.9 out of 91 reviews. Photo: Google

Google rating: 4.8 out of 104 reviews.

3. Moorish, Moor Lane, Lancaster

Google rating: 4.8 out of 104 reviews. Photo: Google

Google rating: 4.8 out of 331 reviews.

4. Aquila Wood Fired Neapolitan Pizza, Penny Street, Lancaster

Google rating: 4.8 out of 331 reviews. Photo: Aquila Wood Fired Neapolitan Pizza

