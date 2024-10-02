21 of the best takeaways in Lancaster and Morecambe for a well-deserved midweek treat

If you’re in a fast food kind of mood this week, then look no further.
From burgers to pizzas, fish and chips to curries, we’ve rounded up 31 of the best takeaways in Morecambe and Lancaster to help you decide.
All have a rating of 4.5 or above on Google.
1. Mount Spice, Church Street, Lancaster
Google rating: 4.9 out of 75 reviews. Photo: Love Lancaster BID
2. Galgate Village Kebab & Pizza House, Chapel Lane, Galgate
Google rating: 4.9 out of 91 reviews. Photo: Google
3. Moorish, Moor Lane, Lancaster
Google rating: 4.8 out of 104 reviews. Photo: Google
4. Aquila Wood Fired Neapolitan Pizza, Penny Street, Lancaster
Google rating: 4.8 out of 331 reviews. Photo: Aquila Wood Fired Neapolitan Pizza
