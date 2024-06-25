21 Lancaster and Morecambe road closures to look out for over next few weeks

By Michelle Blade
Published 25th Jun 2024, 14:40 BST
A number of road closures are scheduled in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in June and July.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below are 21 affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last, and the reason for the road closure.

1. Lancaster and Morecambe road closures

These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in July.

What: Road closure. Why: New service connection. When: June 24-June 28.

2. Silverdale Road, Yealand Redmayne

What: Road closure. Why: New service connection. When: June 24-June 28.Photo: Google Street View

What: Road closure. Why: New service connection. When: July 1 -July 5.

3. Sun Street, Lancaster

What: Road closure. Why: New service connection. When: July 1 -July 5.Photo: Google Street View

What: Road closure. Why: Gas mains replacement. When: July 21 -July 26.

4. Footpath linking Westbourne Road with Milking Stile Lane, Lancaster

What: Road closure. Why: Gas mains replacement. When: July 21 -July 26.Photo: Google Street View

