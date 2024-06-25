21 Lancaster and Morecambe road closures to look out for over next few weeks

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below are 21 affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last, and the reason for the road closure.
1. Lancaster and Morecambe road closures
These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in July.Photo: Chrispo - stock.adobe.com
2. Silverdale Road, Yealand Redmayne
What: Road closure. Why: New service connection. When: June 24-June 28.Photo: Google Street View
3. Sun Street, Lancaster
What: Road closure. Why: New service connection. When: July 1 -July 5.Photo: Google Street View
4. Footpath linking Westbourne Road with Milking Stile Lane, Lancaster
What: Road closure. Why: Gas mains replacement. When: July 21 -July 26.Photo: Google Street View