21 colourful pictures from Lancaster Pride festival

By Michelle Blade
Published 24th Jun 2024, 12:03 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 15:22 BST
Thousands enjoyed the Pride festival which was held in Lancaster at the weekend.

The pride parade began at 11am at Sulyard Street and marched around the city centre and back to Dalton Square for the main stage.

Brightly coloured vehicles, a drumming band, and people dressed up in LGBTQ+ colours and carrying flags took part in the colourful parade.

There were many acts people could enjoy and also fringe and evening events at venues across the city.

Jessica Frost singer performed in Dalton Square, as well as Smashby, Joanna Bang, Sign Out Loud and Alan T Gardner.

LGB&T Out in the Bay organise and run Lancaster Pride UK as well as running and organising Morecambe Pride.

-

1. Lancaster Pride

-Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
-

2. Lancaster Pride

-Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
-

3. Lancaster Pride

-Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
-

4. Lancaster Pride

-Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrideLancasterLGBTQ+