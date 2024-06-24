The pride parade began at 11am at Sulyard Street and marched around the city centre and back to Dalton Square for the main stage.

Brightly coloured vehicles, a drumming band, and people dressed up in LGBTQ+ colours and carrying flags took part in the colourful parade.

There were many acts people could enjoy and also fringe and evening events at venues across the city.

Jessica Frost singer performed in Dalton Square, as well as Smashby, Joanna Bang, Sign Out Loud and Alan T Gardner.