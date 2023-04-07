20 pictures as thrilling Circus in the City event entertains young and old in Lancaster city centre
A brand new event brought all the fun of the circus to Lancaster city centre yesterday (April 6).
By Debbie Butler
Published 7th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 10:48 BST
Circus in the City saw visitors entertained by stilt walkers, jugglers, plate spinning, thrilling aerial performances and circus skills workshops.
Northern Heights Dance & Aerial from Carnforth staged stunning aerial performance displays in Marketgate Shopping Centre during the day.
Circus Sensible meanwhile offered informal workshops for children and families to get involved, and also gave three performances in Market Square.
Page 1 of 5