20 pictures as thrilling Circus in the City event entertains young and old in Lancaster city centre

A brand new event brought all the fun of the circus to Lancaster city centre yesterday (April 6).

By Debbie Butler
Published 7th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 10:48 BST

Circus in the City saw visitors entertained by stilt walkers, jugglers, plate spinning, thrilling aerial performances and circus skills workshops.

Northern Heights Dance & Aerial from Carnforth staged stunning aerial performance displays in Marketgate Shopping Centre during the day.

Circus Sensible meanwhile offered informal workshops for children and families to get involved, and also gave three performances in Market Square.

A round of applause from spectators at Circus in the City.

1. Circus in the City

A round of applause from spectators at Circus in the City. Photo: Daniel Martino

Visitors to Circus in the City in Lancaster's Market Square.

2. Circus in the City

Visitors to Circus in the City in Lancaster's Market Square. Photo: Daniel Martino

Vivienne enjoying the circus event held in Lancaster.

3. Circus in the City

Vivienne enjoying the circus event held in Lancaster. Photo: Daniel Martino

Aerial gymnastics display were staged in Marketgate Shopping Centre.

4. Circus in the City

Aerial gymnastics display were staged in Marketgate Shopping Centre. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

