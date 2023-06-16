News you can trust since 1837
20 of the best places to buy a cooked breakfast in and around Lancaster and Morecambe - according to our readers

The Lancaster district is full of brilliant cafes and restaurants where you can get a great cooked breakfast.
By Debbie Butler
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

Whether you want a simple full English or are looking for something fancier, there are plenty of places that come highly recommended.

We asked Lancaster Guardian readers on Facebook to name their favourite cafes and restaurants serving a cooked breakfast – and here are 20 of the most popular ones, in no particular order.

The Cornish Bakery, Penny Street, Lancaster LA1 1XF

1. Full English

The Cornish Bakery, Penny Street, Lancaster LA1 1XF Photo: Google

Archers Cafe, Red Bank Farm, Carnforth LA5 8JR

2. Full English

Archers Cafe, Red Bank Farm, Carnforth LA5 8JR Photo: Archers Cafe

Vincenzo's Coffee House, St Nicholas Arcades, Lancaster LA1 1NB

3. Full English

Vincenzo's Coffee House, St Nicholas Arcades, Lancaster LA1 1NB Photo: Vincenzo's

Brief Encounter Refreshment Room Bistro & Bar, Carnforth Railway Station, Warton Road, Carnforth LA5 9TR

4. Full English

Brief Encounter Refreshment Room Bistro & Bar, Carnforth Railway Station, Warton Road, Carnforth LA5 9TR Photo: Brief Encounter Refreshment Room Bistro & Bar

