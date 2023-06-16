20 of the best places to buy a cooked breakfast in and around Lancaster and Morecambe - according to our readers
The Lancaster district is full of brilliant cafes and restaurants where you can get a great cooked breakfast.
By Debbie Butler
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST
Whether you want a simple full English or are looking for something fancier, there are plenty of places that come highly recommended.
We asked Lancaster Guardian readers on Facebook to name their favourite cafes and restaurants serving a cooked breakfast – and here are 20 of the most popular ones, in no particular order.
Page 1 of 5