20 great places to get a cooked breakfast in and around Lancaster and Morecambe

Whether you want a simple full English or are looking for something fancier, there are plenty of places that come highly recommended.
We asked Lancaster Guardian readers on Facebook to name their favourite cafes and restaurants serving a cooked breakfast – and here are 20 of the most popular ones, in no particular order.
1. Full English
Keegan's coffee & sandwich shop, Poulton Square, Morecambe LA4 5PZ Photo: Keegan's coffee & sandwich shop
2. Full English
Brief Encounter Refreshment Room Bistro & Bar, Carnforth Railway Station, Warton Road, Carnforth LA5 9TR Photo: Brief Encounter Refreshment Room Bistro & Bar
3. Full English
Journey Social, New Street, Lancaster LA1 1EG Photo: Journey Social
4. Full English
Tracy's Homemade Pies and Cakes, Main Street, Heysham LA3 2RW Photo: Tracy's Homemade Pies and Cakes