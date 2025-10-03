20 great places to get a cooked breakfast in and around Lancaster and Morecambe

By Debbie Butler
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 10:28 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2025, 10:39 BST
The Lancaster district is full of brilliant cafes and restaurants where you can get a great cooked breakfast.

Whether you want a simple full English or are looking for something fancier, there are plenty of places that come highly recommended.

We asked Lancaster Guardian readers on Facebook to name their favourite cafes and restaurants serving a cooked breakfast – and here are 20 of the most popular ones, in no particular order.

Keegan's coffee & sandwich shop, Poulton Square, Morecambe LA4 5PZ

1. Full English

Keegan's coffee & sandwich shop, Poulton Square, Morecambe LA4 5PZ Photo: Keegan's coffee & sandwich shop

Photo Sales
Brief Encounter Refreshment Room Bistro & Bar, Carnforth Railway Station, Warton Road, Carnforth LA5 9TR

2. Full English

Brief Encounter Refreshment Room Bistro & Bar, Carnforth Railway Station, Warton Road, Carnforth LA5 9TR Photo: Brief Encounter Refreshment Room Bistro & Bar

Photo Sales
Journey Social, New Street, Lancaster LA1 1EG

3. Full English

Journey Social, New Street, Lancaster LA1 1EG Photo: Journey Social

Photo Sales
Tracy's Homemade Pies and Cakes, Main Street, Heysham LA3 2RW

4. Full English

Tracy's Homemade Pies and Cakes, Main Street, Heysham LA3 2RW Photo: Tracy's Homemade Pies and Cakes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancasterMorecambeFacebook
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice